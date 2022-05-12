Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.75

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 8749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

