Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $229.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $228.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

