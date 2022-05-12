Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,969,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 165,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.77. 127,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

