Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.27. 1,569,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,387. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $203.97 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

