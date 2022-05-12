Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.88. 277,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $195.15 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

