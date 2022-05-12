Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $86.94. 488,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

