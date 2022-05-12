Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Purchases $71,880.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRNS stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,501. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,685,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

