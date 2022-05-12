Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $745.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.75 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $747.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.88. 32,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,003. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

