Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several research firms have commented on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.