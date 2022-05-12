Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 2329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Several research firms have commented on EVTL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
