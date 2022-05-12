VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of VerticalScope and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VerticalScope stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$15.75 and a 52-week high of C$34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.60 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

