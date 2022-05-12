Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $7.93 million and $112,655.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,817,094 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

