Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $321.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.42 million and the lowest is $319.30 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $310.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 1,515,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

