Viberate Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Viberate has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $206,223.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,449.33 or 1.00186452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

