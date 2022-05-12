Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

