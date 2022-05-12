Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.65

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

