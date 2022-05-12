ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Acquires $24,100.00 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares in the company, valued at $176,602.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 3,495,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

