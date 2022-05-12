Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,815. The stock has a market cap of $607.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.