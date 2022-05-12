Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Vipshop worth $25,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 159.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 271,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,013. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.