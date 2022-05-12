Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 8453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,168 shares of company stock worth $1,411,832. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

