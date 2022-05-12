Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 113,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

