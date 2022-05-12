Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 8.5%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 9,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 370,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

