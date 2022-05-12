Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Vivesto AB (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) rose 23.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Vivesto alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Vivesto AB develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. The company offers Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivesto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivesto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.