Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded up 223.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $179,448.44 and $811.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00588567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,109.04 or 1.97039870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,929.37 or 0.06775415 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

