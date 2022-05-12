Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 2,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 529,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

