Volta (VLTA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Volta to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, analysts expect Volta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Volta by 338.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

