Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VNNVF traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $36.16. 3,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

