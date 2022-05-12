Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1027040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

