Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

