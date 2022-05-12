Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 176,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,846. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

