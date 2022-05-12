Wall Street Games Price Down 39.2% This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $1.69 million and $2.91 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00544336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,010.16 or 1.97122020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.62 or 0.07167380 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

