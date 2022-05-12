Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1377353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$238.24 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

