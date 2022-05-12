Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1377353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$238.24 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.
About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)
