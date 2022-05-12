Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

HCC stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

