Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 7.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 874,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.