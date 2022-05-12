Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.32% of Waste Connections worth $822,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

