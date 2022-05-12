Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $130.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 147.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.61.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 25.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 144.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.