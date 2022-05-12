WaykiChain Price Tops $0.0678 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $14.23 million and $995,038.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,429.81 or 0.99837840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001733 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.