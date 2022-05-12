WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 18,560 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,776,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.