WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.83 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,822,819 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

