WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.30. 66,935,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,580,051. The company has a market cap of $484.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

