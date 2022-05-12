WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.01. 77,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.20 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.