WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 45.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.76. 241,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,337. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

