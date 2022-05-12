WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 5,334 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $144.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

