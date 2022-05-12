WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 653 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.18. The company had a trading volume of 87,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.