WealthShield Partners LLC Has $14.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 447.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.01. 6,435,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,566. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

