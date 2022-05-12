WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,501 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53.

