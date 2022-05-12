WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,898. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.