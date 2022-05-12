WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,898. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
