WealthShield Partners LLC Has $780,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

DVN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 440,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

