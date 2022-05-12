WealthShield Partners LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,391,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 2,118,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

