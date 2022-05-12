WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,958,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

