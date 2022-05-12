WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 509,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
